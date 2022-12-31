A speeding train rams into the oncoming truck and smashes its way through the container.

VIRAL VIDEO: Speeding Train Rams Into Trailer Truck With Driver On Seat | What Happens Next?

Viral Video: In this world, there are many who believe in and swear by the power of the almighty. On the other hand, there are many who don’t believe in such power and relate more to luck, chance, or just another happening. Amidst all this, all of us have either experienced or witnessed incidents that can be safely termed “miracles”. They mostly consist of miraculous escapes from the jaws of certain deaths. Incidents like this mostly show people or vehicles that make it just in time before either something heavy falls from above or a fast, heavy vehicle just swipes by without injuring or touching the subject.

One such video is doing the rounds and has gone viral on social media. The video is most probably shot from the dash cam of a car. It shows the vehicle plying on a snow-covered road with a FedEx truck ahead of it while another FedEx truck is coming from the opposite direction. The truck in front of the car passes by the oncoming truck and just as the first truck moves further, a speeding train rams into the oncoming truck and smashes its way through the container while the driver’s compartment is just over the other side of the rail track.

Most probably the rail track was covered by snow and hence not visible to the drivers. It was indeed shocking and miraculous as well and as is said, “the difference between life and death is about a fraction of a setting”.



