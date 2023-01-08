You can call it skill, talent, creativity, luck, or whatever, this is one of the most exciting moments captured on a camera.

Viral Video: Teenager Hurls Paper Plane In Middle Of Football Match And Scores Goal | Watch

Viral Video: There are many creative people around us and some of them are exceptional. These people can be spotted at random places, and they showcase their talent by either planning it or just randomly.

There is one video on social media that shows a teenager who is one of the spectators at a football match. He hurls a paper plane toward the field while the match is on. The paper plane flies right into the middle of the action and turns toward the left side. And amid all the yelling and cheering from those around him, it glides inside the goalpost, and “it’s a goal”!

WATCH THE VIDEO OF PAPER PLANE FLYING RIGHT INSIDE THE GOALPOST

Must say the guy has a knack for scoring goals, albeit with a paper plane.



