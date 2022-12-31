In the Sanatan faith (Hindu religion), and in India, the pachyderm is revered as a god in the form of Lord Ganesha.

VIRAL VIDEO: Temple Elephant Blesses Young Girl With Its Trunk As She Offers Her Namaskar

Viral Video: Across many cultures, the elephant is assigned a special status and has been a dominant figure for centuries. The elephant is celebrated as a symbol of immense physical strength combined with humility and extraordinary intelligence and human-like emotions. In the Sanatan faith (Hindu religion), and in India, the pachyderm is revered as a god in the form of Lord Ganesha. In southern India, the elephant is an important part of many rituals, religious and ethnic alike.

Anand Mahindra, the Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra Group has shared a video of one such ritual being performed at the Sri Durgaaparameshwari Temple, Kateel, Karnataka. The video shows a young woman in traditional attire performing a classical dance with an elephant just behind her to what sounds like an Aarti (ode) to Lord Ganesha. In between, she offers her wishes (namaskar) to the jumbo who, in turn, blesses her with its trunk.

The tweet has gone viral on social media.

Amazing. And I would like to think the Temple Elephant is bestowing a blessing on all of us for a Happier New Year! 😊 pic.twitter.com/s2xdqV8w5D — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 31, 2022

The video has been viewed more than 1.3 lakh times and has garnered more than 10 thousand likes.



