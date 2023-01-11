Home

Viral Video: These Aww-Dorable Oldies Dancing to ZNMD’s Senorita Has Taken Couple Goals to Another Level | WATCH

In the viral video, the elderly couples can be seen in ethnic wears dancing on a stage during a wedding function.

Viral Video: Dancing is not everyone’s cup of tea but these elederly couples grooving on stage to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara‘s Senorita will definitely give even professionals a complex. Now, even a video of these oldies dancing has gone viral on social media platforms and people are totally adoring it. These elderly couple have totally taken couple goals to another different level.

The video started trending after it was shared on Instagram by a dancer/choreographer named Saumya Mehta with the caption, “The oldies taking coordination goals to another level.”

WATCH:

