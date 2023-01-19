National

Viral Video: This 80-Year-Old Woman Takes Fitness Goals To New Level, Runs Mumbai Marathon In Saree

A video has gone viral of an 80-year-old woman who ran Mumbai marathon in saree and a pair of sneakers.

The elderly woman had clocked 4.2 km in 51 minutes. (Photo: Video Grab/Instagram)

Viral Video: “Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter,” Legendary author Mark Twain had once said. Who says you are too old to pursue your dream? An 80-year-old woman in Mumbai just proved age is just a number. While many of us are too lazy to run a marathon, the woman in her 80s have put our fitness goals to shame. The woman was one of the participants of the 18th edition of the iconic Tata Mumbai Marathon held on January 15. She surprised everyone by running the marathon in saree and a pair of sneakers.

A video of the woman running the Mumbai marathon in saree has gone instantly viral on social media. The social media, which is quick is react, called the woman an “inspiration”. Dimple Mehta Fernandes, the woman’s granddaughter, had shared the video on Instagram which has now taken the internet on storm. The elderly woman had clocked 4.2 km in 51 minutes.

“So inspired by the sheer will and grit of my 80-year-old Nani who ran the TATA Marathon this Sunday,” Dimple Mehta Fernandes posted on Instagram.

What are you thoughts on the above viral video? Tell us in the comments section below!




Published Date: January 19, 2023 11:45 AM IST



Updated Date: January 19, 2023 11:46 AM IST





