Viral Video: This Colony of Penguins Gleefully Chasing a Butterfly Will Take Away Your Monday Blues
The viral video shows the group of acquatic flightless birds hopping and chasing a little white butterfly and totally enjoying the act.
Viral Video: Have you ever wondered penguins are always happy? And so, here we are with a video of a colony of penguins that will take away all your blues on the very first Monday of the year 2023. The video has been shared by a page on Twitter, called Fascinate with the caption, “Penguins chasing a butterfly.”
The undated video clip shows the group of acquatic flightless birds hopping and chasing a little white butterfly and totally enjoying the act.
WATCH:
Penguins chasing a butterfly.pic.twitter.com/niyjFLz1i3
— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) December 30, 2022
The video was shared two days back and so far it has garnered nearly 12 million views and netizens are totally in love watching the group of happy penguins. Trust us, this colony of penguins will also cheer up your mood.
Published Date: January 2, 2023 9:47 AM IST
