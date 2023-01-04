Michael Jackson, the King of Pop was undoubtedly a colossal figure from the field of entertainment and a one-man army who wowed millions.

Viral Video: This Guy Performed Moonwalk Even Before Michael Jackson Was Born | WATCH

Viral Video: Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop” and one of the most significant cultural figures of the music and entertainment industry is a global phenomenon and has fans across the globe. One of the most awarded musicians in history, Michael Jackson has created a special place for himself due to both his music and his stage and video performances. He astonished the world with his trademark moonwalk. Many of his fans, lookalikes, and admirers have since mastered the art of moonwalking.

But, there is one video that is going hugely viral shows that long before MJ introduced the iconic moonwalk, someone had already mastered it and performed it in front of a live audience. It was in the year 1955, and Michael Jackson was born in 1958. The black and white video is shared by Historic Vids on Twitter with the caption: “Bill Bailey moonwalking in 1955, decades before Michael Jackson.”

WATCH THE ‘ORIGINAL’ MOONWALK VIDEO HERE

Bill Bailey moonwalking in 1955, decades before Michael Jackson pic.twitter.com/ptlZRRcDBe — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 4, 2023

I’m sure not many had known about this. To be honest, even I didn’t know. Now you guys tell me about this.



