The tiger could have acted in a ferocious way and that would have been a nasty situation.

Viral Video: Tiger Appears In Front Of Bike Riders Making Perfect ‘Chill Down The Spine’ Moment | WATCH

Viral Video: Till about 150 years back, India had a vast forest cover, enough to sustain wildlife and other flora and fauna. Predatory animals like tigers, lions, and leopards would hunt within their own territory. Big animals like elephants and rhinoceroses did not venture out of the forest. There were hardly any human-animal conflicts like they are so common nowadays. The reason is that human beings have taken away a lot of forest land thereby reducing the forest cover. In this situation animals are left with no choice but to venture out into the human habitat. This results in very sad and unfortunate incidents as the animals-human struggle takes a toll on both sides.

But thanks to wildlife preservation and restoration projects there are special areas earmarked for the endangered species to flourish and prosper. Yet, sometimes we do get face-to-face with these dwellers of the jungles. One incident depicting a chance encounter between humans and a full-grown tiger is going viral. It seems to be shot from inside an SUV parked on a road somewhere in between a jungle. Two guys on a bike pass through the SUV at a low speed and just as they go past the SUV, our tiger comes out of the jungle at just a small distance from the bike.

What happens next is surely going to send a chill down your spine.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF PEOPLE GETTING FACE-TO-FACE WITH A TIGER

If the tiger had taken a route closer to the bikers or had they been a bit faster, then it might have been a different situation altogether.



