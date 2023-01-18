Viral Video Woman Athlete Stumbles In Race And Falls To Ground Gets Up And Ends Up Winning It Watch
This kind of passion is required to achieve your target.
Viral Video: Failure, setbacks, and hindrances are an internal part of our lives. They are there to make us stronger with each fall. It depends on us and our grit and how we react to these adverse situations. We can either give up or get up and fight.
This is what this viral video is all about. It shows a stadium where a women’s hurdle race is going on. Just after the start, one of the participants hits a hurdle and falls down. Everyone was sure that she has lost it there and then. But the woman is just not ready to allow the fall to decide the outcome. She gets up and dashes ahead to finish first. The video has been shared on Twitter by @NextSkillslevel with the caption: “Never give up!”
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
Never give up! pic.twitter.com/AIokHpTrGg
— Next Level Skills (@NextSkillslevel) January 14, 2023
This depicts the resilience and determination of the human spirit.
Published Date: January 18, 2023 3:55 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Shah Rukh Khan Shares Excitement on Playing an Action Hero After 32 Years
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentPathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Shares Excitement on Playing an Action Hero After 32 Years Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan...
Man Threatens To Cut Girl Into 35 Pieces For Declining His Marriage Proposal In Indore, Arrested
[ad_1] Home Madhya PradeshMan Threatens To Cut Girl Into 35 Pieces For Declining His Marriage Proposal In Indore, Arrested Indore...
Rohit Sharma BREAKS MS Dhonis ODI Record For Most Sixes in India
[ad_1] Home SportsRohit Sharma BREAKS MS Dhoni’s ODI Record For Most Sixes in India Ind vs NZ: Rohit went past...
Kiara Advani -Sidharth Malhotra Get Cosy Infront of Paps at Mission Majnu Screening, Watch Viral Clip
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentKiara Advani -Sidharth Malhotra Get Cosy Infront of Paps at Mission Majnu Screening, Watch Viral Clip Kiara Advani...
Full Schedule of Voting in Nagaland, Meghalaya And Tripura Details
[ad_1] Home News IndiaTripura Votes on Feb 16, Nagaland & Meghalaya on Feb 27 | Full Poll Schedule Here Assembly...
EPFO Says E-passbook Facility Resumes Services, Working Fine Now. Here’s How To Check PF Balance
[ad_1] Home BusinessEPFO Says E-passbook Facility Resumes Services, Working Fine Now. Here’s How To Check PF Balance EPFO Alert: Several...
Average Rating