Viral Video: It’s winter and the biting cold has made life tough for people, especially in North India which is in the grip of a severe cold wave. People adopt different methods to keep themselves warm. Some light a bonfire while some sip on hot beverages like tea. All this while there are many who also bear the cold quietly as they cannot share their condition with us. They are the animals like stray dogs who have no one to turn to. But there are samaritans who have taken up the responsibility to provide warmth to the voiceless. A stray dog shelter home, Stray Talk India, has taken an initiative to provide much-needed shelter to stray dogs by making temporary homes for them.

The volunteers from Stray Talk India have made provisional homes by using plastic, wood, drums, and thermocol. The volunteers purchased the stuff from scrap merchants. They fitted the drums with mattresses for dogs to make themselves cosy.

A video showing how these volunteers move around and place these shelters at random places is a huge hit with the netizens.

The video has been shared on Instagram by mayamohankamal. It shows a woman taking a drum-like structure out of the boot space of a vehicle and placing it on the side of a road. Then she calls the stray dogs as if telling them that it’s a place to keep them warm and one dog tries to settle in.



