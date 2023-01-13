Viral Video: World

This is supposedly the most difficult dance in the world and the video has taken the internet by a storm iwthover 6.3 million views.
Viral Video: People across the globe perform various art forms that perhaps remain untapped from the rest of the world. From traditional, folk dances to contemporary era groovy styles, varied dance forms has got the world grooving. Recently, a video has grabbed the attention of the internet as supposedly, world’s most difficult dance in the world. Zaouli, a dance form from Central Ivory Coast is labelled as the most impossible dance in the world.
Can you believe it? Have a look at it yourself.
WATCH VIDEO OF ZAOULI DANCE FORM
The video of Zaouli was shared by a Twitter account by the name @TheFigen_. The viral video was shared on January 12 and now has the world going crazy about it.
This is “Zaouli” dance of Central Ivory Coast and is labelled as the most impossible dance in the world! pic.twitter.com/1F3SSzhF3O
— Figen (@TheFigen_) January 12, 2023
The video has garnered over 6.3 million views and is a hit at the digital world.
According to UNESCO, Zaouli is a popular music and dance practised by the Guro communities of the Bouaflé and Zuénoula departments of Côte d’Ivoire. A homage to feminine beauty, Zaouli is inspired by two masks: the Blou and the Djela. Its other name, Djela lou Zaouli means Zaouli, the daughter of Djela. In a single event, the practice brings together sculpture (the mask), weaving (the costume), music (the band and song) and dance.
Do you think you can move like this?
Published Date: January 13, 2023 6:50 PM IST
