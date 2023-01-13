National

Viral Video: World

admin
59Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 52 Second


  • Home
  • Viral
  • Viral Video: World’s Most Difficult Dance, Zaouli, Takes Internet By Storm! Watch Why

This is supposedly the most difficult dance in the world and the video has taken the internet by a storm iwthover 6.3 million views.

Viral Video: World's Most Difficult Dance, Zaouli, Takes Internet By Storm! Watch Why
Viral Video: World’s Most Difficult Dance, Zaouli, Takes Internet By Storm! Watch Why

Viral Video: People across the globe perform various art forms that perhaps remain untapped from the rest of the world. From traditional, folk dances to contemporary era groovy styles, varied dance forms has got the world grooving. Recently, a video has grabbed the attention of the internet as supposedly, world’s most difficult dance in the world. Zaouli, a dance form from Central Ivory Coast is labelled as the most impossible dance in the world.

Can you believe it? Have a look at it yourself.

WATCH VIDEO OF ZAOULI DANCE FORM

The video of Zaouli was shared by a Twitter account by the name @TheFigen_. The viral video was shared on January 12 and now has the world going crazy about it.

The video has garnered over 6.3 million views and is a hit at the digital world.

According to UNESCO, Zaouli is a popular music and dance practised by the Guro communities of the Bouaflé and Zuénoula departments of Côte d’Ivoire. A homage to feminine beauty, Zaouli is inspired by two masks: the Blou and the Djela. Its other name, Djela lou Zaouli means Zaouli, the daughter of Djela. In a single event, the practice brings together sculpture (the mask), weaving (the costume), music (the band and song) and dance.

Do you think you can move like this?




Published Date: January 13, 2023 6:50 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories