Viral Video You Are A Genius If You Can Identify The Snake From The Banana At First Look WATCH CAREFULLY

Ball pythons are the most popular pet snake and the second most popular pet reptile after the bearded dragon, say some studies.
Snake Video: Nature has provided its creations with distinct identities and instincts. Right from the smallest birds to the biggest animals, they have been gifted with a sense that most probably is missing in human beings. For example, dogs have a much stronger sense of smell than us. Predatory birds can spot their prey from a much longer distance which is simply impossible for humans. Many species have been provided with their natural shield to protect them from predators. Chameleon is a very good example of camouflage.
A video is going viral on social media showing a ball python placed along with a banana. One can easily be fooled to believe that there are two bananas because the other one is a live python that has skin just like that of a banana. The video is shared by Science girl on Twitter with the caption: “The way this ball python looks like a banana 🍌”
The way this ball python looks like a banana 🍌
pic.twitter.com/xdUt6K2a2R
— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 8, 2023
The ball python is known for its defense strategy that involves coiling into a tight ball when threatened, with its head and neck tucked away in the middle.
Published Date: January 8, 2023 9:53 PM IST
