Virat Can Get 100 International Centuries if he Plays Till 40 – Sunil Gavaskar Predicts After Kohli’s Record-Breaking 46th ODI Ton

Gavaskar reckoned Kohli can get to 100 international centuries if he goes on to play till 40.

Thiruvananthapuram: Virat Kohli continued his domination against Sri Lanka on Sunday during the third and final ODI at the Greenfield stadium. Kohli smashed a record-breaking 46th ODI century which also happens to be his 74th international ton. He remained unbeaten on 166* off 110 balls. While the world is lavishing praise on the ex-India captain, former India opener Sunil Gavaskar made a massive prediction about Kohli’s future. Gavaskar reckoned Kohli can get to 100 international centuries if he goes on to play till 40.

“In case he plays, 5 or 6 years, he will get to the 100. There’s no doubt about it. His average is about 6-6 hundreds a year. So if that happens, then surely he can add another 26 hundreds in the next 5-6 years, if he plays till 40,” Gavaskar said as quoted by India Today.

“Sachin Tendulkar also played till his 40s and he had kept his fitness. Kohli is very aware of his fitness. He is still, the fastest runner between wickets in this Indian team. Only when MSD was there, you could say, MS Dhoni was as quick, if not quicker. Today, at this age, he beats the youngsters hands down. Converting 1s into 2s, and 2s into 3s, he is an absolute champion at that. And not just his runs, but for his partners as well,” he added.

Thanks to the two centuries in the three-match series, Kohli bagged the player of the match and series. India will now take on New Zealand at home with the opening ODI scheduled to take place on January 18.



