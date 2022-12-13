‘Virat Kohli Always Found Ways To Get Runs’; KL Rahul Hails Former India Skipper Ahead of IND vs BAN 1st Test

India have never lost a Test match against their eastern neighbors. They have won nine of the 11 matches played between the two sides, with the other two ending in draws.

KL Rahul Hails Former India Skipper Ahead of IND vs BAN 1st Test

Dhaka: India’s stand-in skipper KL Rahul hailed Virat Kohli ahead of 1st test match against Bangladesh. India already lost the ODI series against Bangladesh by 2-1 after the ODI men in blue will play two test match series in absence of injured Rohit Sharma.

Ahead of the first test KL Rahul came for the pre-match conference and lavished praise on Virat Kohli’s form. Virat Kohli got his 44th ODI century against Bangladesh and with India now all set to play in Tests after nearly six months, all eyes will be on Kohli to carry his good form in white-ball matches to red-ball cricket.

“We haven’t really played too much Test cricket for you to pass that statement. But he`s been in good form; he’s done really well for us in T20 cricket. Recently, he got that (ODI) hundred against Bangladesh here. Obviously, he will take some confidence into the Test matches as well. He’s been around for so long,” KL Rahul said in the pre-match Press Conference on Monday (December 12).

“He is such an experienced player; he knows what to do. His mindset and attitude have always remained the same. The passion he has for the game, the commitment he gives for his team, has been on show for everyone to see, so you can’t really question that. He`s a great player. He has always found ways to get runs, do the job for his team and I am sure he will do that again,” stand-in skipper Rahul added.

“Rohit Sharma is an important player for us. He is a very experienced player and captain of our team. With the captain being injured, he is someone that the team will really miss but fingers crossed, we hope he can recover quickly and come back for the second Test,” Rahul said.



