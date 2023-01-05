Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Vrindavan Ashram After New Year Celebration in Dubai
Virat Kohli who is not part of India’s T20I squad against Sri Lanka is spending time with his wife Anushka and Daughter Vamika.
New Delhi: After celebrating the 2023 new year in Dubai, India ex-captain Virat Kohli along with his wife Anushka Sharma was spotted in Mathura Baba Neem Karoli ashram to seek spiritual blessings. Photos of couple are getting viral on social space.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma reportedly meditated at the ashram and their stay lasted for over an hour. The couple stayed away from the media and their manager confirmed that Anushka-Virat is on a religious tour. Before this, the couple was in Dubai to celebrate the new year and shared a few photos from their hotel.
Virat Kohli who is not part of India’s T20I squad against Sri Lanka is spending time with his wife Anushka and Daughter Vamika. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma is currently working on her latest movie, which will be based on India’s legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami.
Here are the photos of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, which are getting viral on social media:
Virat Kohli will be seen playing in the ODI series against Sri Lanka which will start from Tuesday January, 10, Sunday.
Published Date: January 5, 2023 10:08 AM IST
