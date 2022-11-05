Saturday, November 5, 2022
National

Virat Kohli Birthday: Anushka Sharmas Romantic Insta Post For KING Goes VIRAL

Virat Kohli Birthday: Among all the wishes for Kohli, it seems like actress Anushka Sharma has come up with the most romantic post for the ex-India captain.

Virat Kohli Birthday

Melbourne: Virat Kohli is on national duty in Australia. The premier batter of India turned 34 on Saturday and as expected Twitterverse wished him. Among all the wishes for Kohli, it seems like actress Anushka Sharma has come up with the most romantic post for the ex-India captain. Sharing a series of rare pictures, Anushka wrote a romantic post for her husband. Her post read: “It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post ❤️ Love you in every state and form and way ❤️.”

Kohli has been in supreme form with 220 runs in four matches and is the leading run-scorer in the ICC T20 World Cup here with an average of 220. He played an astonishing knock of 82 not out against Pakistan in India’s four-wicket win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. Since making a comeback into the side following a month-long break from cricket, he is back to his old self, scoring runs aplenty and playing a key role in almost every bilateral series and the T20 World Cup, indicating his confidence is back.

Kohli ended his 1,021-day century drought with a stunning unbeaten 122 from 61 balls when opening for India in an Asia Cup match against Afghanistan in September in the UAE, but soon returned to his preferred first drop.

India takes on Zimbabwe in the final Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket ground on Sunday. Kohli would be the key in that match for India.




Published Date: November 5, 2022 10:42 AM IST



Updated Date: November 5, 2022 10:44 AM IST





