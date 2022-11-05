Virat Kohli Birthday: Twitterverse Wishes Ex-IND Captain on Turning 34

Virat Kohli Birthday: From fraternity to friends to fans, one and all wished the premier Indian cricketer. Kohli is in ominous form currently.

Virat Kohli 34th Birthday

Melbourne: Virat Kohli, who is in Melbourne currently for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, turned 34 on Saturday. While we are yet to find out how he celebrated his birthday, Twitter went into a frenzy wishing the ex-India captain on his birthday. From fraternity to friends to fans, one and all wished the premier Indian cricketer. Kohli is in ominous form currently.

He has hit three half-centuries across four games for the national side in the T20 WC 2022 in Australia. Kohli was not at his best at the start of the year, but the Asia Cup saw him making a return to form before the batter took it to another level at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Here are the top tweets wishing Kohli on his big day:

Happy Birthday, @imVkohli Wishing you good health and happiness and continued success with your masterclass! pic.twitter.com/86fjnmMUpA — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) November 5, 2022

Happy Birthday, to the G.O.A.T! One of the most fearless performers in World Cricket.@imVkohli ನಮ್ಮ ವಿರಾಟ ರಾಜ! #PlayBold #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/uu8sF0B4vV — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 5, 2022

जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं brother @ImVKohli, wishing you much success, good health and more centuries for the coming years. May you continue to shine and inspire thousands with your commendable skills and techniques. Have a wonderful day, Champion! pic.twitter.com/9uKHzGXO8m — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) November 5, 2022

4⃣7⃣7⃣ international matches & counting

2⃣4⃣3⃣5⃣0⃣ international runs & going strong

2⃣0⃣1⃣1⃣ ICC World Cup & 2⃣0⃣1⃣3⃣ ICC Champions Trophy winner Here’s wishing @imVkohli – former #TeamIndia captain & one of the best modern-day batters – a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/ttlFSE6Mh0 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2022

In a little over a day, Kohli would be in action at the MCG where India takes on Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 game.



