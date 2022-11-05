Saturday, November 5, 2022
HomeNationalVirat Kohli Birthday: Twitterverse Wishes Ex-IND Captain on Turning 34
National

Virat Kohli Birthday: Twitterverse Wishes Ex-IND Captain on Turning 34

admin
By admin
0
52


Virat Kohli Birthday: From fraternity to friends to fans, one and all wished the premier Indian cricketer. Kohli is in ominous form currently.

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli birthday, Virat Kohli happy birthday, Virat Kohli records, Virat Kohli ipl, King Kohli, Chiku, Virat Kohli T20 World Cup 2022, Virat Kohli latest news, Virat Kohli Twitter, Cricket News
Virat Kohli 34th Birthday

Melbourne: Virat Kohli, who is in Melbourne currently for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, turned 34 on Saturday. While we are yet to find out how he celebrated his birthday, Twitter went into a frenzy wishing the ex-India captain on his birthday. From fraternity to friends to fans, one and all wished the premier Indian cricketer. Kohli is in ominous form currently.

He has hit three half-centuries across four games for the national side in the T20 WC 2022 in Australia. Kohli was not at his best at the start of the year, but the Asia Cup saw him making a return to form before the batter took it to another level at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Here are the top tweets wishing Kohli on his big day:

In a little over a day, Kohli would be in action at the MCG where India takes on Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 game.




Published Date: November 5, 2022 10:15 AM IST



Updated Date: November 5, 2022 10:15 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
UGC NET Result 2022: NTA UGC NET Exam Results Today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; How To Check, Cut Off Details
Next article
NBA: Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen help Jazz beat Lakers
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Virat Kohli Birthday: Twitterverse Wishes Ex-IND Captain on Turning 34

admin
By admin
0
52


Virat Kohli Birthday: From fraternity to friends to fans, one and all wished the premier Indian cricketer. Kohli is in ominous form currently.

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli birthday, Virat Kohli happy birthday, Virat Kohli records, Virat Kohli ipl, King Kohli, Chiku, Virat Kohli T20 World Cup 2022, Virat Kohli latest news, Virat Kohli Twitter, Cricket News
Virat Kohli 34th Birthday

Melbourne: Virat Kohli, who is in Melbourne currently for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, turned 34 on Saturday. While we are yet to find out how he celebrated his birthday, Twitter went into a frenzy wishing the ex-India captain on his birthday. From fraternity to friends to fans, one and all wished the premier Indian cricketer. Kohli is in ominous form currently.

He has hit three half-centuries across four games for the national side in the T20 WC 2022 in Australia. Kohli was not at his best at the start of the year, but the Asia Cup saw him making a return to form before the batter took it to another level at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Here are the top tweets wishing Kohli on his big day:

In a little over a day, Kohli would be in action at the MCG where India takes on Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 game.




Published Date: November 5, 2022 10:15 AM IST



Updated Date: November 5, 2022 10:15 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
UGC NET Result 2022: NTA UGC NET Exam Results Today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; How To Check, Cut Off Details
Next article
NBA: Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen help Jazz beat Lakers
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677