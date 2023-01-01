Virat Kohli Can Surpass Sachin Tendulkar In 2023 Itself For This Record, Feels Former India Cricketer
Virat Kohli currently has 72 international centuries to his name. Out of 72, he scored 44 in ODIs, one in T20Is and the rest in Tests.
New Delhi: Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar felt Virat Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI hundreds in 2023 itself considering the form the former skipper is in and the pace he has scored his tons so far in the 50-over format.
Kohli, currently has 44 ODI tons to his name. Tendulkar’s 49 is the most by any player in the format. “He has done that at a breath-taking pace because to reach 44 hundreds so young in his career is a fabulous achievement,” Bangar told Star Sports.
“But for me, can he do it this season taking into account the number of games that India have – maybe 26 or 27 if they eventually end up reaching the finals (ODI World Cup), then obviously there is a realistic chance that he can touch that milestone,” added Bangar.
Regarded as one of the modern-day greats, Kohli saw a slump in form but came back roaring in 2022. He scored his maiden T20I century in the Asia Cup 2022 before finishing as India’s highest run-getter in T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.
He scored his 72nd century in an ODI last December, putting him past former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who has 71. However, the road to milestone for Kohli won’t be an easy one as he may have to take breaks in between considering he plays all the three formats.
Published Date: January 1, 2023 8:50 PM IST
Updated Date: January 1, 2023 8:58 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Harsh Goenka Shares 7 Resolutions For New Year 2023; Internet Calls It ‘Excellent’
[ad_1] Viral: Harsh Goenka, an industrialist, is quite active on Twitter, where he is known for sharing a variety of...
Another Stampede At Chandrababu Naidu’s Programme; 3 Killed, Several Injured
[ad_1] Three people died and several were injured during a public meeting held by TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu in...
10 Killed, 8 Injured As Explosion Rocks Kabul Military Airport
[ad_1] At least 10 people were killed and eight others seriously injured in an explosion that rocked the Kabul military...
Nysa Devgan in Hot Black Dress Celebrates New Year With Ahaan Shetty And Orhan Awatramani Watch
[ad_1] Nysa Devgan sizzles in hot black outfit as she celebrates New Year with Ahaan Shetty and Orhan Awatramani. -...
Apply For Consultant, Other Posts at ipindia.nic.in Till Jan 16. Read Here
[ad_1] Intellectual Property India Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at www.ipindia.nic.in....
Saina Nehwal Among Shuttlers To Skip Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023 Trials
[ad_1] The Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023 will be held in Dubai from February 14 to 19. Malvika Bansod...
Average Rating