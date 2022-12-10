Saturday, December 10, 2022
HomeNationalVirat Kohli Celebrating Ishan Kishan's Record Double Century During Ind-Ban 3rd ODI...
National

Virat Kohli Celebrating Ishan Kishan’s Record Double Century During Ind-Ban 3rd ODI is Heartwarming

By admin
0
60


Ind vs Ban: When Kishan reached the milestone, Kohli started celebrating instead of the former and that stole hearts.

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli records, Virat Kohli hundred, Virat Kohli century, Ishan Kishan News, Ishan Kishan age, Ishan Kishan updates, Ishan Kishan records, Ishan Kishan century, Ishan Kishan hundred, Ishan Kishan ipl, Cricket News, India vs Bangladesh, Ind vs Ban, India Tour of Bangladesh, BCCI, BCCI News, India vs Bangladesh schedule, India vs Bangladesh squads, India vs Bangladesh predictions, 
Virat Kohli Celebrates Ishan Kishan’s Hundred

Chattogram: It was a magical scene at Chattogram as young Ishan Kishan smashed a breathtaking double century in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh. When Kishan reached the milestone, Kohli started celebrating instead of the former and that stole hearts. Kohli celebrated as if it was his moment and not Ishan’s. That is the kind of team spirit that is now getting love from fans on social space.

Kishan eventually perished for 210 off 131 balls. His innings was laced with 10 sixes and 24 boundaries. Kohli and Kishan also stitched a record 290-run stand.

Here is the moment where you can see Kohli celebrating Kishan’s double.

Kishan was steady early on but once Virat Kohli joined him, he slowly but surely shifted gears. Once he got to his maiden ODI hundred off 81 balls, he cut loose. Kishan went from 100-150 in just 14 balls. At that stage, he was dealing with boundaries. He finally got to his double hundred in 126 balls. This also happens to be the quickest double ton in ODI cricket.

With the double, he became the fourth Indian to hit a double hundred in ODI cricket. He joined the likes of Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virender Sehwag. Kishan is also the youngest to get a double hundred in ODI cricket.




Published Date: December 10, 2022 2:40 PM IST



Updated Date: December 10, 2022 2:42 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleHall of Famer Larry Brown resigns from Memphis Tigers job, cites health
Next articleDesi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill Vicky Kaushal And Shehnaaz Gill Lock Eyes For Upcoming Episode Fans Say Two Punjabis On Roll
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
60
Previous articleHall of Famer Larry Brown resigns from Memphis Tigers job, cites health
Next articleDesi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill Vicky Kaushal And Shehnaaz Gill Lock Eyes For Upcoming Episode Fans Say Two Punjabis On Roll
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677