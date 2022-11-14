Virat Kohli Could be There For T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma May Not

Panesar reckons Virat Kohli may still go on to play the 2024 T20 WC because he is extremely fit, but does not think Rohit Sharma will feature in that competition two years later.

‘May see Kohli in 2024 T20 WC as age is just a number for him but don’t see Rohit’: Ex-ENG cricketer’s bold prediction



Mumbai: After a promising show in Australia, Rohit Sharma-led India crashed out in the semi-final by 10 wickets against England at the Adelaide Oval. While fingers are now being pointed as to who could be dropped from the format, ex-English spinner Monty Panesar reckons Virat Kohli may still go on to play the 2024 T20 WC because he is extremely fit, but does not think Rohit Sharma will feature in that competition two years later.

“Virat is in great form. He is the fittest among all the Indian players. Age is just a number for Virat considering his super fitness. You may see him in the 2024 T20 World Cup. I am not seeing Rohit being part of that tournament, DK and Ashwin too (may not be there). There could be more players (considering T20I retirement), but these three, I think, will leave T20Is and focus on Tests and ODIs”, Panesar said to The Times of India.

Claiming that India did not put up a fight in the semi-final, Panesar reckoned it was a one-sided affair.

“Let’s be honest, India didn’t put up a fight in the semis. It was a completely one-sided affair. Indian bowling looked clueless in front of Buttler and Hales. You are playing the semis and you need to give a solid fight; 168 is not a small score”, he further added.

The Indian team led by Hardik Pandya has now reached New Zealand for a white-ball series. The first game starts on November 18. Would be interesting to see the team that is picked for the games.



