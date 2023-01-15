Home

Virat Kohli Describes 166 Not Out Vs Sri Lanka As ‘Byproduct Of Intent’ He Possess

Riding on Virat Kohli’s 166 not out in 110 balls, India posted 390/5 against Sri Lanka in the third ODI. India won the game by 317 runs.

Virat Kohli hits a six against Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s 166 not out off 110 balls against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI on Sunday was a byproduct of the intent the right hander possess, the former India captain said after the match.

The 34-year-old registered his 46th ODI ton on Sunday, that was also his 74th overall in international cricket. Riding on Kohli’s sensational knock, India posted a mammoth 390/5. In reply, Sri Lanka were all out for 73 in 22 overs.

“For me, it’s just a byproduct of the intent I have, mindset that I play with. Mindset is always to help the team win, bat for as long as possible and if you do that, you end up making a difference,” said Kohli, who hit 13 fours and eight sixes.

Even since Kohli returned to form in Asia Cup last year, the stylish batter has been in prolific in all formats of the game. Sunday’s century was his third ton in his last four ODIs. Earlier, Kohli scored 113 against Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Guwahati and 113 against Bangaldesh in December last year.

Kohli also stated that he doesn’t get desperate for milestones. “I have always played for the right reasons, help the team as much as possible. It is just intent, playing for the right reasons. Ever since I came back from the long break, I have been feeling good.

“I don’t have that desperation to get to a milestone. I am just enjoying my batting, being in a space where I can relax. Today as well, I was just happy to be out there batting. I am in a nice space right now and want this to continue,” he added.

Kohli will next be seen in the ODIs against New Zealand later this month. However, he wasn’t included in the T20Is against the Kiwis.



