Kochi: Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the few sides that are yet to win the coveted IPL crown. This year they would look to change it and for that, they walked into the auction with not many gaps to be filled. The structure of the side will fairly remain the same in 2022. Without a doubt, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis will continue to open. Rajat Patidar, who had a good 2022 season, would occupy the crucial No. 3 spot.

At No. 4, they have Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Domestic star Mahipal Lomror on the back of a decent 2022 season will occupy the No. 5 spot. Dinesh Karthik will feature as the wicketkeeper and finisher in the XI. Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel would be the other all-rounders apart from Maxwell at the top. Wanindu Hasaranga would feature as the specialist spinner.

Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood would be the two pacers in the RCB XI. RCB looks a formidable side even in 2023.

RCB Best Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

RCB Full Squad: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav




