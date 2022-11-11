Friday, November 11, 2022
National

Virat Kohli Gets Emotional After India's T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final Exit; Check Tweet

India were thrashed by 10 wickets by England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final at Adelaide Oval.

Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter of the T20 World Cup 2022 so far. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Gutted after an embarrassing 10-wicket hammering at the hands of England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal, former India captain Virat Kohli expressed disappointment but vowed to get ‘better on from here’ as a group.

Riding on Virat Kohli’s fourth fifty of the tournament and Hardik Pandya’s 33-ball 68, India posted 168/6 in 20 overs at Adelaide Oval on Thursday. In reply, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales hit entertaining half-centuries to guide England to their third T20 World Cup summit clash spot.

“We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on,” Kohli tweeted on Friday.

The stylish right-hander also thanked the fans who turned up in huge numbers in all the matches they played Down Under. “Thank you to all our fans who turned up in huge numbers throughout to support us in the stadiums. Always feel proud to wear this jersey and represent our country,” he added.

As far his performance is concerned, Kohli has been the best batter in the tournament by a distance. Regaining his lost form in the Asia Cup 2022, Kohli lit was back at his vintage best scoring as many as four fifties with a best of 82 not out against Pakistan.

Kohli finished the tournament with 296 runs from six games at a strike rate of 136.40. England will face Pakistan in the final on November 13 at the MCG.




Published Date: November 11, 2022 10:52 AM IST



Updated Date: November 11, 2022 11:14 AM IST





