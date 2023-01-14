Virat Kohli Goes Shirtless While Lunching With Anushka Sharma; Fans Cannot Keep Calm
Ind vs SL: Surely, Kohli is making the most of his off days amid a busy cricketing calendar.
Trivandrum: Ahead of the third and final ODI at Thiruvananthapuram against Sri Lanka, former India captain Virat Kohli took some time out to chill with his wife and actress, Anushka Sharma. Kohli took to social media and posted a picture where he can be seen shirtless, having lunch with Anushka by the beach. Surely, Kohli is making the most of his off days amid a busy cricketing calendar.
The picture has created a storm on the internet as Kohli fans cannot keep calm over his shirtless avatar. Kohli shared the picture and the captain merely had a love emoticon. Here is the viral post:
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 14, 2023
Published Date: January 14, 2023 1:05 PM IST
