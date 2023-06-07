Virat Kohli hails Shubman Gill, keen to ‘help him grow’ for the sake of Indian cricket

Virat Kohli has shared insights into his mentoring role with the talented Shubman Gill, as the Indian team gears up for the highly-anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia. King Kohli sees parallels between his own attributes and those displayed by the young Gill, who has been dubbed the ‘Prince’ by fans.

Gill, at the age of 23, has been in exceptional form, amassing impressive performances throughout the year. Notably, he achieved a record-breaking ODI double-century against New Zealand earlier in the year and continued his impressive run in the IPL 2023, earning the prestigious Orange Cap for scoring 890 runs and three centuries.

Kohli emphasised his commitment to guiding Gill’s growth as a batsman, acknowledging the youngster’s enthusiasm to learn and praising his remarkable skill set. Kohli expressed his desire to help Gill unlock his full potential, ensuring long-term success and consistent performance for the Indian cricket team.

“He has got an amazing ability and a temperament to perform at the highest level and is confident and we do have that relationship and we do have that understanding based upon respect.”

“I am keen to help him grow and really understand his potential and come into his own so that he can play for a long time and perform consistently and India cricket gets benefited,” ICC.com quoted Kohli as saying.

The mentorship between Kohli and Gill is grounded in mutual respect and understanding. Kohli recognizes the significance of senior players assisting younger talents, aiming to impart the wisdom and experiences gained over their own illustrious careers.

While acknowledging the public’s use of titles such as ‘King’ and ‘Prince,’ Kohli places greater importance on nurturing younger players and fostering their development.

Gill, who has already displayed glimpses of his immense potential with two Test centuries from 15 matches, is poised to make a lasting impact in the WTC 2023 final. The match will be held at the Oval in London from June 7 to June 11, with a reserve day in place to accommodate any weather interruptions.

(With ANI inputs)

Updated: 07 Jun 2023, 07:08 AM IST

