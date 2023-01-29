Home

Virat Kohli Has Played a Lot of Cricket, Babar Azam is Just Starting – Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq

Claiming Babar is just starting, Misbah reckoned it is unfair to compare.

Lahore: Without a doubt, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are arguably the best batters of the generation and hence comparisons between the two is a common thing. Former Pakistan cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq was asked to compare the two stalwarts of the game. Claiming Babar is just starting, Misbah reckoned there can be no comparison with Kohli.

“There shouldn’t be a comparison between the two. Kohli has played a lot of cricket, Babar is just starting. When Babar will play the same amount of cricket, then you can make a comparison. Kohli has played more cricket, and no one can match him at the moment. Yes, Babar is a class player and he might achieve the same things as Kohli in the future, but at the moment, comparison between the two doesn’t make sense because it’s just a start for Babar,” Misbah said in a video posted by paktv.tv.

Earlier, admitting that it is not right to compare the two as they are in different stages of their career, Butt said Kohli has 74 international hundreds despite having not scored one in three years.

“Both are world class cricketers and top-notch performers. But there’s no comparison with Virat Kohli at this point of his career. Kohli has scored 74 international tons and he didn’t score a hundred in three years. Now you can imagine the magnitude of his performances,” Butt told paktv.tv in a chat.

Kohli, who is on a break, would be seen featuring in the Tests versus Australia next month. He would be a key player for the hosts in that series. India will play four Test matches as part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.



