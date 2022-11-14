Virat Kohli is my Player of The Tournament

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has said that for him Kohli is his ‘player of the tournament.’

Virat Kohli in action against England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal. (Image Source: ICC/Twitter)

Melbourne: Virat Kohli went to the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia with not many runs behind his back. He had faced criticism over his form in the days leading up to the mega event. But then, Kohli shut his detractors with runs in Australia. In India’s very first game against Pakistan at the MCG, Kohli came good. His breathtaking knock took India over the line in a cliffhanger. The former India captain amassed 296 runs in six innings for India, with a high score of 82*. The 34-year-old also smacked a half-century in the semi-final, but couldn’t prevent a defeat for India.

Despite scoring the most runs, Kohli did not get the player of the tournament. England’s Sam Curran bagged the prestigious award for his all-round show. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has said that for him Kohli is his ‘player of the tournament.’

Kohli, who was adjudged as ICC’s Player of the Month for October 2022, said: “It is a great honour for me to have been voted the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for October. Being chosen as the standout player by fans across the globe as well as the panel makes this accolade even more special for me.”

“I want to pay tribute to the other nominees who performed so well during the month and also to my teammates, who continue to support me to perform to the best of my ability”, he further added.

Kohli has returned to India while some of the members of the team have gone to New Zealand for an upcoming series.



