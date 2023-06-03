Virat Kohli loves to bat against Australia: Here’s why he is Greg Chappell’s choice for WTC Final 2023

Australian cricket legend Greg Chappell has expressed his belief that the playing conditions at the iconic Oval will favour former Indian captain Virat Kohli in the forthcoming World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023 against Australia.

With the highly-anticipated match just a few days away, Chappell emphasised that Kohli’s ability to exploit the conditions could give him an advantage over the Australian bowlers, who, according to Chappell, may not possess the same level of effectiveness as their New Zealand counterparts did in the previous WTC Final in 2021.

However, Chappell highlighted the unique understanding of English conditions possessed by their own bowlers, suggesting that the Australians may not be able to replicate the same level of effectiveness from the very beginning. He also praised Kohli’s impressive record against the Australian team, emphasising his love for a fierce contest and his ability to rise to the occasion.

“Virat loves to bat against the Australians. We have seen that in Australia. His record is evidence of how good he is. He loves a contest and is never one to back off from one,” the former coach of the Indian national cricket team said.

During an appearance on the popular sports show “Backstage with Boria” on Revsportz, Chappell commented on Kohli’s experiences in England against formidable bowlers like James Anderson and Stuart Broad, stating that they posed significant challenges to Kohli in conditions that favoured them.

Drawing from his extensive experience, Chappell described the Oval as a venue that typically offers good bounce, which he believes will be advantageous for Kohli. Considering the dry weather conditions prevailing thus far, Chappell suggested that the Oval could provide playing conditions similar to those found in Australia within an English setting.

In Chappell’s opinion, a mentally-focused Kohli has the potential to make a significant impact for the Indian team, given his exceptional skills and the ability to sway the outcome of a match.

The WTC Final 2023 will be played between India and Australia at The Oval in London. The match will start on June 7 at 3 PM (India time).

Updated: 03 Jun 2023, 02:38 PM IST

