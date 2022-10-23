Virat Kohli Masterclass at Melbourne Cricket Ground Guides India to a 4-Wicket Victory Over Pakistan

Melbourne: It was a nail-biting finish at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday as India trailing at one point, turned the tide against arch-rivals Pakistan as former skipper Virat Kohli powers Men in Blue to a 4-wicket victory in a Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup 2022.Also Read – Highlights | Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli Scripts History As India Beat Pakistan In Cricket’s Theatre Of Dreams

When the chips were down, Kohli stitched a match-winning 53-ball 82 to guide India to a last ball finish at the Big G. Twitterverse has gone wild after India’s victory as the netizens can’t keep calm after King Kohli’s masterclass innings. Also Read – Virat Kohli Breaks Into Tears After IND Beat PAK At MCG in T20 World Cup 2022 | Watch Video

GOAT for a reason.

Take a bow master.#ViratKohli the undisputed King of cricket pic.twitter.com/4XvBljT3Mq — Prasad Tayade (@PrasaadTayade) October 23, 2022

A King Is Called A king Obviously for a reason ..#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/MvMbbRBz0n — ツ (@Moon__light_O) October 23, 2022

LITERALLY IN TEARS

HOW EMOTIONAL HE HAS BEEN SO FAR AND WAT HAS HE GONE THROUGH THESE YEARS #ViratKohli #INDvsPAK2022 #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/dttzhrChAy — MasaalVadai (@masaalvadaii) October 23, 2022

#ViratKohli

Virat is not under pressure, Virat is the Pressure pic.twitter.com/kqszkBNgeZ — MIGHTYDeathstar (@imkamru) October 23, 2022

India’s next Super 12 match will be against Netherlands on 27th November at the Sydney Cricket Ground.