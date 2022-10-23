Virat Kohli Masterclass at Melbourne Cricket Ground Guides India to a 4-Wicket Victory Over Pakistan

Melbourne: It was a nail-biting finish at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday as India trailing at one point, turned the tide against arch-rivals Pakistan as former skipper Virat Kohli powers Men in Blue to a 4-wicket victory in a Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup 2022.Also Read – Highlights | Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli Scripts History As India Beat Pakistan In Cricket’s Theatre Of Dreams
When the chips were down, Kohli stitched a match-winning 53-ball 82 to guide India to a last ball finish at the Big G. Twitterverse has gone wild after India’s victory as the netizens can’t keep calm after King Kohli’s masterclass innings. Also Read – Virat Kohli Breaks Into Tears After IND Beat PAK At MCG in T20 World Cup 2022 | Watch Video
India’s next Super 12 match will be against Netherlands on 27th November at the Sydney Cricket Ground.