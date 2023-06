Virat Kohli memes start on social media for enjoying food after getting out in WTC Final 2023

India were in trouble at 30/2 when Virat Kohli came to bat in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final on June 8. However, he managed to amass only 14 runs and was out for 14. His failure to score more runs has now become a reason for memes on social media.

Referring to an iconic scene for the Hindi movie 3 Idiots, one Twitter user shared a meme on Virat Kohli that said: “There was a huge dilemma: whether to motivate the other batter or to take responsibility and perform on my own. Then, I decided to chuck everything and focus on Matar Paneer.”

There is another meme that compares Kohli with Sachin Tendulkar, who apparently did not eat anything for three days after having failed to score in the WTC 2003 final.

There is a comparison between Kohli’s reaction after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) and his eating after getting out in the WTC final.

There have been a lot of expectations for Virat Kohli to perform at the WTC 2023 final, especially after his return to form. Kohli has his sights set on a significant record in Test cricket, aiming to match the legendary Don Bradman’s career century tally. If he achieves a century at The Oval, it will be his 29th in the format, equaling Bradman’s feat.

However, Kohli will still be one century behind Australia’s Steve Smith, who holds the top position among active cricketers with 30 Test centuries. England’s Joe Root is closely trailing with 29 centuries as well.

With a promising opportunity ahead, Virat Kohli stands a chance to surpass Rahul Dravid’s remarkable record against Australia. Kohli boasts an impressive track record against the Australian cricket team, having accumulated a total of 1,979 runs in 24 matches, maintaining an average of 48.26 (prior to WTC 2023 final). Now, he has added 14 runs in the first innings.

By amassing a further 174 runs, he could potentially surpass Dravid’s record of 2,166 runs against Australia, solidifying his position as the third-highest Indian run-scorer against the team. Only the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (3,630 runs) and VVS Laxman (2,434 runs) would remain ahead in the esteemed list.

