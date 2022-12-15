HomeNationalVirat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj Teases Bangladesh Crowd After Litton Das Dismissal In...
Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj Teases Bangladesh Crowd After Litton Das Dismissal In IND Vs BAN 1st Test

The incident happened in the 14th over of the Bangladesh innings when Litton Das was clean bowled by Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj in Chattogram.

Mohammed Siraj celebrates after dismissing Litton Das. (Image: Twitter/DC)

Chattogram: Mohammed Siraj and Virat Kohli teased the crowd in Chattogram on Thursday after the India pacer cleaned up Bangladesh batter Litton Das on the second day of the ongoing first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The whole drama started on the first ball of the 14th over of the Bangladesh innings which Siraj was bowling. The right-arm pacer bowls a length ball outside off stump, which Das plays towards gully. Das didn’t take any run.

One of the aggresive characters in the field, Siraj goes to Das in his follow-through and says a word or two, in an attempt to break the opposition’s concentration. The Bangladeshi batter cheekily signals that he didn’t hear.

The next ball, Siraj again bowls a length ball, that stayed low. Das, staying in his crease, fails to bring the bat on time, the ball hits the cue end of the bat and crashes onto the stumps. The move has worked for Siraj as he celebrates with his fingers on lips.

But that’s not the end. As Das leaves the field, Kohli and Siraj were seen teasing the crowd much like Das did in the previous delivery. With hands behind the ears, Kohli and Siraj gestured towards the crowd like they didn’t hear anything.




Published Date: December 15, 2022 3:23 PM IST



Updated Date: December 15, 2022 3:31 PM IST





