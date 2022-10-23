Virat Kohli On Another Planet As He Masterminds Incredible Win For India

New Delhi: When it comes to writing the annals of cricket, this one inning in itself would be enough to describe what Virat Kohli is to the sport. In a situation where it was easier to give up and lose, Kohli pulled of one of the innings of the sport, ever. India were as always floundering against the Pakistan fast bowling attack right from the top, so it was left to the former skipper not only to had to steady the tottering inning, but also to score at a clip enough to keep India in the race. It was never easy, but if anyone in world cricket could do this, it would be Virat Kohli.Also Read – IND vs PAK: Nasser Hussain Calls Out Fake Tweet On BCCI and ICC Umpires Under His Name, See Here

And how he did it!

Right till the end, Kohli was handicapped a bit, not just with having to keep scoring and not get out, but also to deal with the fiery pace of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Reason was that Hardik Pandya is a perfect foil when it comes to batting against spin and running between the wickets. But when it comes to dealing with sheer pace, Pandya isn’t the best.

So Kohli had to do it all till the end, especially when Pandya left with 16 runs left with six balls to bowl.

No-ball reprieve: India have not had too many breaks when batting against Pakistan over the years, but for once, they got a break that was absolutely critical.

With four three deliveries left in the last over by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, the bowler fired one over waist high to Kohli. The ball was hit for a six before the no-ball was even called. But significantly, the next delivery, where the ball hit Kohli’s stumps, was a free-hit and went for three critical runs with the batter’s wicket intact.

This break notwithstanding, Kohli was right up there right till the last couple of deliveries of the inning. Ravichandran Ashwin showed way more poise with the bat than he had with the ball, letting go of another poor ball from Nawaz, that went for a wide, and then hoisted the bowler over mid-off to end it all.

Earlier, India’s bowling plans, predictably, went all awry in the last two overs, as was expected. After such a sensational beginning, once the ball stopped swinging, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh, the striker up top, were just not able to control the scoring. Irrespective of his wickets, Arshdeep has somehow lost his ability to bowl the death overs, something that had brought him into reckoning to start with.

What was quite the great display till the 10th over, with only 60 on the board for Pakistan, began to unravel rapidly. Otherwise, even with the hammering Axar Patel got in his only over, India still were very much in the game.

The middle overs from the Indian bowling viewpoint belonged to Pandya, who took care of the Pakistani middle-order. Quite an irony that Ashwin, chosen ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal in this crucial encounter, was essentially one of the weakest links in the team.

Ashwin was average with the ball, going for 23 runs off three overs. But while that was still acceptable, his shoddy display in the fielding was a farce. On

Shan Masood should have bought a lottery ticket this Sunday. It was destined that he’d have every break possible in this game. Began with Ashwin, of course, making a hash of a simple catch at third-man. Thereafter the off-spinner grassed him again of his own bowling and one hoick by Masood hit the spider-cam, hung in the middle of the ground for reasons best known to the broadcasters, leading to a dead ball instead of what should have been an easy catch.

But it was all begun ironically by Kohli, who missed a sitter of run-out with the left-hander attempting just his first run with Babar Azam gone for a golden duck and the ball swinging everywhere. These reprieves cost India 52 runs.

Ashwin largely fielded like a falling tree and must have easily given away 10 to 15 runs in the field.

Then of course, there was the 19th over syndrome, with Arshdeep, who had conceded just eight runs in three overs before this, being carted for 14. Thereafter, Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave away 10 in the last over, that too against numbers nine and ten.