Saturday, November 5, 2022
National

Virat Kohli Opens up on Camaraderie With Rohit Sharma on Birthday

Virat Kohli Birthday: Kohli, who has a lot of experience playing in Australia, said that it feels like home to be in the country.

Virat Kohli on Rohit Sharma

Melbourne: Virat Kohli has been in ominous form in Australia during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. On Saturday, the premier India batter turned 34, and wishes poured in from all quarters. the Board of Control of Cricket in India posted a video on their social media handle where Kohli speaks about playing in Australia and his camaraderie with captain Rohit Sharma. Kohli, who has a lot of experience playing in Australia, said that it feels like home to be in the country. He also said that people respect you if you get runs.

“Australia does not feel alien anymore. Feel comfortable here. If you perform in Australia, you get respect. Not just fans, but even on the streets you get respect. I feel at home in Australia. The team environment is good. Understanding our vision is the same,” Kohli said.

The vision of the team, mine & Rohit is to win games for India everytime,” Kohli said on India’s captain. 

Kohli has been in supreme form with 220 runs in four matches and being the leading run-scorer in the ICC T20 World Cup here with an average of 220. He played an astonishing knock of 82 not out against Pakistan in India’s four-wicket win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. Since making a comeback into the side following a month-long break from cricket, he is back to his old self, scoring runs aplenty and playing a key role in almost every bilateral series and the T20 World Cup, indicating his confidence is back.




Published Date: November 5, 2022 11:14 AM IST



Updated Date: November 5, 2022 11:19 AM IST





