Home

Sports

Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar? Pat Cummins Picks Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Ind vs Aus: Cummins, who has played merely one game against Tendulkar, picked Kohli when asked.

Pat Cummins chooses between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are arguably the best batters to have ever played the game and hence comparisons between the two are not uncommon. The question has time and again been asked by experts and former players. Australian cricketer Pat Cummins was recently asked to pick between the two cricketers and he came up with a decent response. Cummins, who has played merely one game against Tendulkar, picked Kohli when asked.

“I think I have played Sachin only once in a T20 years ago. So I will say Virat,” said Cummins on a clip shared by Prime Video.

Kohli recently got closer to Tendulkar’s feat of 49 ODI centuries. The ex-India captain has 46 ODI tons. He scored two of them recently against Sri Lanka.

Cummins then asked Khawaja to rank the fab four of Indian cricket- Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and VVS Laxman, to which the opener responded by saying, “I would go Tendulkar, one. Dravid, the wall, two. Three, Dada. Ganguly, unfortunately, this hurts for me to say for Laxman too, I love watching Laxman bat, but lefties first.”

guess who Usman wants in his team from Team India 🏏#TheTestOnPrime S2, watch now! pic.twitter.com/syAKj0DItk — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 20, 2023

Cummins and Kohli would come face-to-face when India hosts Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the past, the two world-class cricketers have had some memorable duels. Kohli and Cummins would be key players for their sides and the contest between the two would hold massive interest during the four-match Test series.



