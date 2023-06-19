Virat Kohli posts inspirational workout video ahead of West Indies tour: ‘Look for excuses or…’

Former India captain Virat Kohli Monday posted an inspirational post for fans where he was seen working out in gym to gear up for West Indies tour. The Indian cricket star is known his fitness. In the video he looks determine to get in shape before returning to cricket field.

India will next play West Indies in an all-format series from July 12 onwards. The series consists of two Tests, three ODIs and five T20s. Virat could be seen in action during this series in Tests and ODIs. He is expected to play in the two-match Test series and three ODIs against the rivals.

The 34-year-old took to Twitter to share a few video clips of his workout session along with a smouldering hot mirror selfie!, with a quirky caption, which reads, “Look for excuses or look to get better.”

The post has gone viral, amassing over 407.K views, 30.7K likes, 3207 retweets and numerous responses from individuals.

A Twitter user wrote,” Your passion and hard work!

Your passion and hard work! 👏👏 — Sanjeev K Jha (@cinesanjeev) June 19, 2023

Another user called him not only the king of cricket but also of fitness, “King Of Cricket & Fitness”

King Of Cricket & Fitness — Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) June 19, 2023

Another user called him “Fitness freak”

Virat was recently, spotted with Anushka spending some quality spiritual time in London. He attended a Kirtan by Krishna Das, a renowned American vocalist who is known for his popular Hindu devotional songs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Virat was a part of the Indian squad that played the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval, London. He was below-par with the bat at The Oval. In the final, he scored 14 and 49. India lost the contest by 209 runs, their second consecutive defeated in WTC final. The sub-continent team was thumped by New Zealand in the first edition.

In 109 Tests, Virat has scored 8,479 runs at an average of 48.72. He has scored 28 centuries and 28 fifties in 185 innings, with the best score of 186. His lack of consistency in 2021-23 cost him a place at the top of the ‘Fab Four’ in Tests.

Updated: 19 Jun 2023, 08:19 PM IST