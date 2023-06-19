Virat Kohli posts inspirational workout video ahead of West Indies tour: ‘Look for excuses or…’

Former India captain Virat Kohli Monday posted an inspirational post for fans where he was seen working out in gym to gear up for West Indies tour. The Indian cricket star is known his fitness. In the video he looks determine to get in shape before returning to cricket field.
