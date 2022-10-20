Virat Kohli REVEALS Special Gift he Gave Sachin Tendulkar

“To make him understand what impact he had on me… the most special thing I have is a thread… so my father gave one to me, which he used to have. Just to keep with me. So I used to keep that with me in my bag. And I thought this is the most valuable thing I have… I couldn’t give him (Tendulkar) anything more valuable.” Also Read – Virat Kohli Does a Glenn Maxwell, Takes a One-Handed Stunning Catch During T20 WC Warm-up Gme vs Australia; Watch VIRAL Video

Meanwhile, Kohli would be the key when India takes on Pakistan at the iconic MCG in their T20 World Cup 2022 opener. Hopes would be pinned on Kohli given his experience on Australian soil. In recent times, Pakistan has had the wood over India and the latter would like to change that on Sunday (October 23).