Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Have Done Great Service to Indian Cricket – Dilip Vengsarkar Backs Senior Cricketers

Don’t Write Off Virat, Rohit: Vengsarkar

Mumbai: Amid speculations that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli may not feature in T20Is for India again, former chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar made a huge statement during an event at Mumbai Press Club on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Claiming that he is a huge fan of the two cricketers, Vengsarkar reckoned that they would continue to play for the country and would be back in the side as and when there is a big T20 event.

“Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma have done great service to Indian cricket, They are extremely fit and both have a lot of cricket left in them. I think when there’s an important event, they will be back in India T20 team,” he said.

“I’m a huge fan of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Don’t write off them. Age is no criteria, both Kohli and Rohit physically and mentally very strong to continue in all three formats for team India,” he added.

Vengsarkar also went on to claim that the Indian team is one of the best in the world because of the cash-rich IPL. He reckons whendomestic players play against the top players of the world – it helps. Vengsarkar also predicted that India will do well against Australia in the upcoming home series.

“I’m sure India will do very well against Australia. Australia are a good side, there’s no question about it. It’ll be a good game of cricket,” Vengsarkar added.

The series against Australia will have a lot of interest because if India win big – they could make the WTC final.



