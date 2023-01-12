Home

ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Move Up in ODI List; Suryakumar Yadav Retains No.1 T20I Spot

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a 3rd Ton in T20Is in his last T20I match against Sri Lanka which made him cement his No.1 spot in the rankings.

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma and ex skipper Virat Kohli have moved up the rankings as far as the ODI list is concerned as Suryakumar Yadav have retained his Number 1 T20I spot as the best batter in the shortest format of the game.

In their last ODIs, Rohit and Virat scored 83 and 133 respectively, which have gave them a considerable rise in the rankings. The Mumbai Indians captain now holds the 8th position, while Kohli jumped two spots to secure the 6th position.

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a 3rd Ton in T20Is in his last T20I match against Sri Lanka which made him cement his No.1 spot in the rankings. Yadav is just 7 points behind Dawid Malan’s 915 points to take over the throne in the all-time ranking.

As far as the ODI team rankings are concerned, New Zealand, England and Australia occupy the first three spots, while India are placed at 4th position. In the T20I rankings, India hold pole position followed by Pakistan and England. In Tests, Australia, India and England occupy the first three slots.

In the T20I all-rounder rankings, Hardik Pandya occupy the third spot. In Tests, only Rishabh Pant is the only Indian in the Top 10 list. He holds the 7th position. In Tests all-rounder rankings, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin occupy the first two spots.



