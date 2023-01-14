Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Not Included in T20I Squad For New Zealand Series. Fans Upset

Home

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Not Included in India’s T20I Squad For New Zealand Series. Fans Upset With BCCI | VIRAL TWEETS

Ind vs NZ T20Is: While some reckoned it is an end of an era, others took a jibe at the Indian board for not picking them.

Rohit, Virat Not Picked in T20I Squad

Mumbai: The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) surprised up once again by announcing the squads for the New Zealand white-ball series and the Australia Tests late on Friday night. But that was not the only surprise as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – who are arguably the best white-ball players – have not been picked for the T20Is versus New Zealand. While Rohit is 35, Kohli is 34. Once the squads were announced, fans took to social media to express their disappointment. While some reckoned it is an end of an era, others took a jibe at the Indian board for not picking them.

Here are some of the reactions:

Again 2 most senior players @imVkohli

and @ImRo45 are missing from T20 Team as India announced their squad for the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand at home. Is it game over for both?#India #ViratKohli #RohitSharma #INDvsNZ

PC: @Cricketracker pic.twitter.com/NMBpMYsF0J — Shakeel Khan Khattak (@ShakeelktkKhan) January 13, 2023

@BCCI tum pehle ye clear kro ki @imVkohli aur @ImRo45 ab se t20i me hai ki nahi ?

Agr o nahi rahenge to hm bs odi aur test hi live dekhenge ….

But as a cricket fan t20i ka score kbhi kabar jrur chup chup ke dekhenge… — T!RUP∆T! J∆DH∆V 17 (@Khiladii17) January 13, 2023

In 115 T20I games, Kohli has amassed 4008 runs at an average of 52.7. He has got those runs at a strike rate of 138. On the other hand, Rohit has featured in 148 T20I games accumulating 3853 runs at an average of 31.



