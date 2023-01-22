Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Should Not Play Ind-NZ 3rd ODI

Ind vs NZ: Jaffer wants big players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami to skip the last game so as to remain fresh for the Tests versus Australia.
Raipur: Ahead of the third and final ODI versus New Zealand at Indore, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has made a bold suggestion. Now that India has won the ODI series, Jaffer wants big players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami to skip the last game so as to remain fresh for the Tests versus Australia.
“I think it (playing next round of Ranji Trophy) will make a lot of sense. If they play maybe one game – two innings in a Ranji game – that will surely help. No matter how experienced you are, you surely need that game time, especially in red ball cricket. You don’t want to be undercooked when you play that first Test.”
“It’s a huge series from all perspectives – whether it’s the World Test Championship (WTC) final that India can get into or can become world number one Test side as well. India need to do everything that they can so they are ready for that first Test match. Virat Kohli hasn’t played a lot of Test cricket for a while; Rohit and a lot of others as well,” Jaffer was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.
The Border-Gavaskar series is important for India as they are still in with a chance of making the World Test Championship final. A win with a margin of three would mean India makes the WTC final. Big players like Rohit and Kohli could play a massive role for the side and hence rest may help them recharge their batteries.
Published Date: January 22, 2023 5:25 PM IST
Updated Date: January 22, 2023 5:27 PM IST
