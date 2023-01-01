National

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Smriti Mandhana Welcome New Year In Style

admin
43Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 20 Second


With no cricket around at this point of time, star Indian cricketers decided to fly to their favourite destinations and welcome New Year 2023.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Smriti Mandhana, Happy New Year in sports, New Year 2023 in sports, new year 2023, new year 2023 wishes, new year 2023 around the world, Virat Kohli in Dubai, Rohit Sharma in Maldives, Smriti Mandhana in Jammu and kashmir, Happy New Year cricket, New Ywar 2023 cricket,
Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana and Rohit Sharma. (Image: Twitter-Instagram)

New Delhi: The Indian cricketers, men and women, welcomed New Year 2023 in style. After a jam-packed 2022 calendar, the Indian stars left for their favourite destinations to relax with their loved ones as they bid good bye to 2022 and welcomed 2023.

While former India captain Virat Kohli jetted off to Dubai with Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika and other family members, his successor Rohit Sharma and family were seen enjoying themselves in Maldives.

India women’s cricket team vice captain Smriti Mandhana, however, chose to stay in the country and welcomed New Year in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Let’s take a look at how the Indian stars celebrated New Year 2023. Let’s take a look at how the Indian stars celebrated.




Published Date: January 1, 2023 6:49 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories