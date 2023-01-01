Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Smriti Mandhana Welcome New Year In Style

With no cricket around at this point of time, star Indian cricketers decided to fly to their favourite destinations and welcome New Year 2023.
New Delhi: The Indian cricketers, men and women, welcomed New Year 2023 in style. After a jam-packed 2022 calendar, the Indian stars left for their favourite destinations to relax with their loved ones as they bid good bye to 2022 and welcomed 2023.
While former India captain Virat Kohli jetted off to Dubai with Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika and other family members, his successor Rohit Sharma and family were seen enjoying themselves in Maldives.
India women’s cricket team vice captain Smriti Mandhana, however, chose to stay in the country and welcomed New Year in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Let’s take a look at how the Indian stars celebrated New Year 2023. Let’s take a look at how the Indian stars celebrated.
❤️2023 pic.twitter.com/FEY5FSl71Q
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 1, 2023
A surreal experience! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/Ig5bwAwcB1
— Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 29, 2022
2023 pic.twitter.com/ZHaHszcvqb
— K L Rahul (@klrahul) January 1, 2023
Published Date: January 1, 2023 6:49 PM IST
