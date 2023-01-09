Virat Kohli Shares Adorable Beach Picture With Wife Anushka Sharma and Daughter Vamika On Instagram
‘Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada kardan’- Virat Kohli.
New Delhi: Ahead of the India-Sri Lanka ODI series, former skipper Virat Kohli has shared an adorable picture on Monday with his family on Instagram, which is winning hearts on social media.
Kohli has shared a beach picture with wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika with the caption, ‘Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada kardan’. It means, ‘God you blessed us so abundantly that I don’t have any other desires. I just want to thank you’.
Bollywood star, Anushka Sharma will be playing India legend Jhulan Goswami’s biopic in ‘Chakda ‘Xpress’. This is first time, she will be playing the lead role of a cricketer.
Kohli last featured for India in the Bangladesh series. He had a century in the ODI series but had a pretty average Test series. In the first ODI series of 2023, the 34-year old will be looking to make the most of it and lead the Men in Blue to yet another series win against the Lankans.
With the series all set to mark the start of a crucial year as the ODI World Cup will be held in India in October-November, the hosts’ have been hit hard by a late pull-out of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as a precautionary measure, thus extending his delay into playing competitive cricket since suffering a reoccurrence of back injury in September 2022, which also saw him miss Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.
Published Date: January 9, 2023 5:59 PM IST
