Virat Kohli Shares Adorable Post On Daughter Vamika

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika turned two on Wednesday. Both Virat and Anushka shared adorable posts on social media to shower their love.
New Delhi: It’s celebration time in Kohli household. A day after Virat Kohli scored his 45th ODI ton and 73rd in international cricket, the former India skipper shared a adorable picture with daughter Vamika on her second birthday on Wednesday.
“My heartbeat is 2,” read a caption of Virat’s Instagram post where he can be seen cuddling with his daughter.
Anushka too shared an Instagram post to shower love for her daughter. She wrote, “Two years ago my heart grew wide open.”
On cricketing front, Virat will be travelling to Kolkata with his India teammates on Wednesday to play the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Thursday. India are leading the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first game by 67 runs.
Published Date: January 11, 2023 4:27 PM IST
Updated Date: January 11, 2023 4:52 PM IST
