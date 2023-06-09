Virat Kohli shares cryptic message on Instagram story; dig at viral memes against him?

Virat Kohli stepped onto the pitch during the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final on June 8 when India found themselves in a precarious situation at 30/2. Unfortunately for India, Kohli’s innings was cut short, managing to accumulate only 14 runs before being dismissed.

Shortly thereafter, as Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane were diligently working to establish a resilient partnership in an attempt to mount a comeback, the camera momentarily shifted towards the Indian dressing room. It captured a scene where Virat Kohli was engaged in a conversation with Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and batting coach Vikram Rathour while enjoying a meal.

The sight of the players engaging in a cheerful conversation, with Kohli casually dining, stirred frustration among fans, who directed their anger towards the former Indian captain. Some compared him with Sachin Tendulkar, who apparently could not eat for three days after having failed to score in the WTC 2003 final.

As we know Virat Kohli, he never hesitates to pay people back in their own coins. This time, it seems he has targeted all the memers making fun of him.

Now, Virat Kohli has shared a quote by American author Mark Manson, which seems to be a dig at people criticising him. “You must develop the ability to be disliked in order to free yourself from the prison of other people’s opinions,” says Kohli’s Instagram Story.

It is not immediately clear if Virat did mean to send a message to those ridiculing him. As of now, there is no official statement that has come from arguably the greatest of all time.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s wife, also shared a quote in her Instagram Story. “Perhaps freedom is to let go of the belief that life has to be a certain way,” the quotes says rather philosophically.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill faced early dismissals, returning to the pavilion without making significant contributions. It was Ravindra Jadeja who subsequently formed a crucial 71-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane. However, as Nathan Lyon managed to outwit Jadeja, Rahane emerged as the pivotal player for India on the third day of the WTC 2023 final. He will now have Srikar Bharat by his side to provide support and stability.

