After facing a major defeat at the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia, Team India’s star batter Virat Kohli quoted Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu on silence. Virat Kohli posted an Instagram story with a quote from Lao Tzu which talks about silence. The Instagram story by Virat Kohli comes as he faces criticism from Team India fans and cricket veterans for his poor shot selection in WTC 2023 Final.

“Silence is a source of great strength,” Virat Kohli said in a Instagram post which also had the credits to Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu.

View Full Image Virat Kohli’s Instagram story (Instagram)



Virat Kohli was a big hope for the fans of Team India who trusted him with the massive chase of 444 runs. The star batter held the Day 4 strong with Ajinkya Rahane but committed a blunder on Day 5 as he played Scott Boland outside the off-stumps, giving a catch to Steve Smith.

This is not the first time Virat Kohli posted something philosophical as after the completion of Day 4 on Saturday, he posted something related to the practice of letting go.

“If we have too many worries, fears, and doubts, we have no room for living and loving. We need to practice letting go,” Virat Kohli said in an Instagram story.

Earlier, when some people trolled him for his poor performance in the first innings, Virat Kohli posted a quote on the ability to be disliked.

“You must develop the ability to be disliked in order to free yourself from the prison of other people’s opinions,” Virat Kohli’s Instagram story said.

Veteran cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar slammed Virat Kohli on Sunday for his ‘bad shot’ selection during the second innings of the WTC 2023 Final. “It was a bad shot, I mean you should ask Virat Kohli, what shot he played because that was shot outside the off-stump. We talk so much about the fact you know when you are going to win a match, you need a long inning, a century plus innings to win, but how will you get to a century plus innings if you play shots so far outside the off-stumps,” a visibly disappointed Sunil Gavaskar said when asked about the wicket of Virat Kohli.

Updated: 11 Jun 2023, 08:48 PM IST