Virat Kohli Shares Post For Women’s IPL | See Here

Royal Challengers Bangalore paid a whopping 901 crores for the rights to the Bengaluru Women’s IPL team.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli shared a post on his official Instagram account congratulating RCB on winning the bid for the Bengaluru Women’s Premier League team. The former Indian captain expressed his excitement and stated that he cannot wait to cheer on their women in red and gold.

Royal Challengers Bangalore paid a whopping 901 crores for the rights to the Bengaluru Women’s IPL team. “We are thrilled to strengthen our journey in cricket by the addition of a women’s team,” said Rajesh V. Menon, Head and Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore. “Women’s cricket has shown massive growth in the past few years, and it has promising potential for growth in India.”

Breaking barriers, making history, and playing bold! Royal Challengers Bangalore are the proud owners of the Bengaluru Women’s Premier League Team #PlayBold #ItsHerGameToo #WomensIPL pic.twitter.com/swO4EvhZQc — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 25, 2023

Earlier in the day, BCCI announced the five bidders for the ownership rights to the women’s IPL franchise.

’ . The combined bid valuation is INR 4669.99 Cr A look at the Five franchises with ownership rights for #WPL pic.twitter.com/ryF7W1BvHH — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2023



