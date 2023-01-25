National

Virat Kohli Shares Post For Women

Virat Kohli Shares Post For Women’s IPL | See Here

New Delhi: Virat Kohli shared a post on his official Instagram account congratulating RCB on winning the bid for the Bengaluru Women’s Premier League team. The former Indian captain expressed his excitement and stated that he cannot wait to cheer on their women in red and gold.

Virat Kohli on Instagram: “Well played, RCB! So thrilled that my team has won the bid for the Bengaluru Women’s Premier League team. Can’t wait to cheer for our women in Red and Gold. #ItsHerGameToo #PlayBold @royalchallengersbangalore”

Royal Challengers Bangalore paid a whopping 901 crores for the rights to the Bengaluru Women’s IPL team. “We are thrilled to strengthen our journey in cricket by the addition of a women’s team,” said Rajesh V. Menon, Head and Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore. “Women’s cricket has shown massive growth in the past few years, and it has promising potential for growth in India.”

Earlier in the day, BCCI announced the five bidders for the ownership rights to the women’s IPL franchise.




Published Date: January 25, 2023 7:41 PM IST



Updated Date: January 25, 2023 9:16 PM IST





