Wednesday, October 26, 2022
HomeNationalVirat Kohli Storms Into Top-10 T20I Batter List, Conway Closes In On...
National

Virat Kohli Storms Into Top-10 T20I Batter List, Conway Closes In On Mohammad Rizwan At Top

admin
By admin
0
35



Dubai: Star India batter Virat Kohli stormed his way back into the top ten for T20I batters in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday after guiding India to a thrilling win in the Super 12 match against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup.Also Read – Sydney Weather Forecast, India vs Netherlands: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport at SCG

Kohli, who smashed an unbeaten 82 with hit six fours and four giant sixes, to guide his side to a memorable final-ball victory over Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday, climbed up five spots to ninth position in the latest rankings. Also Read – T20 World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan Hails Taskin Ahmed, Says ‘Pacer is Leading By Example In Bangladesh Team’

Former India captain stemmed the wicket flow with a 113-run stand with Hardik Pandya before helping take 48 off the last three overs to seal the game. Hardik, who contributed by scoring 40 with the bat and took three wickets, maintained his spot at No. 3 in the all rounders’ list. Also Read – LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: Eyes on The SKIES

Meanwhile, Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan remains on top of the batter list, but there is a new challenger to the title as New Zealand opener Devon Conway rises three places to second following his unbeaten 92 against Australia at the T20 World Cup.

Conway flayed the Australian attack to all parts of the SCG during his 58-ball innings as he and Finn Allen (42 off 16) combined to put the reigning T20 World Cup champions to the sword in the first match of the Super 12s on Saturday.

The innings sees Conway jump past India’s Suryakumar Yadav (828), Pakistan skipper Babar Azam ((799) and South Africa veteran Aiden Markram ((762) and within striking distance to challenge Rizwan for top billing at a career high rating of 831 rating points.

Allen too is on the move, with his swashbuckling knock against the Aussies helping him improve a whopping 17 places to equal 13th overall on the list for batters.

On the other hand, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan has overtaken Australia’s Josh Hazlewood to become No. 1 among the bowlers. Rashid removed Harry Brook and went for only 17 in his four-over spell but could not stop Afghanistan losing to England.

WITH IANS Inputs





Source link

Previous articlePatna District Administration Releases List Of Dangerous Ghats For Chhat Puja 2022
Next articleShakib Al Hasan Hails Taskin Ahmed, Says Pacer is Leading By Example In Bangladesh Team
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

john stanley on Binge Eating on Diwali? Heres How You Can Remain Focused on Your Fitness Goals
sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677