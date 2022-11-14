Monday, November 14, 2022
HomeNationalVirat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav Only Two Indians in Team of The Tournament...
National

Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav Only Two Indians in Team of The Tournament in T20 World Cup 2022

admin
By admin
0
72


T20 World Cup 2022 ‘Team of The Tournament’: Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are the only two Indians who have found a spot in the XI, while Hardik Pandya has been picked as the 12th man.

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli records, Virat Kohli runs, Virat Kohli updates, Suryakumar Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav news, Suryakumar Yadav age, Suryakumar Yadav updates, Suryakumar Yadav records, Suryakumar Yadav ipl, Suryakumar Yadav runs, T20 World Cup 2022, Best XI T20 World Cup 2022, T20 WC 2022, Cricket News
Team of the Tournament revealed for Men’s T20 World Cup 2022
@ Twitter

Melbourne: So yes, the T20 World Cup 2022 is over and England is the champions after beating Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket ground on Sunday. Following the month-long madness, where we got to witness some stunning performances – the International Cricket Council has revealed its ‘Team of the Tournament’. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are the only two Indians who have found a spot in the XI, while Hardik Pandya has been picked as the 12th man. England has four players who have made the coveted team. Pakistan also has two players on the list.

Here is the Team of the Tournament: Alex Hales, Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Philips, Sikander Raza, Shadab Khan, Sam Curran, Anrich Nortje, Mark Wood, Shaheen Afridi

12th man: Hardik Pandya

Thanks to his good show with the bat and the ball, Zimbabwe’s Sikander Raza also found a spot in the ‘team of the tournament’. With 219 runs at a strike rate of 147.97, Raza finished as Zimbabwe’s highest run-scorer in the tournament. He also picked up 10 wickets while operating at a mean economy rate of 6.50.

England’s Sam Curran was the player of the match in the summit clash and was also the player of the tournament. “I don’t think I should be getting this, I think the way Ben Stokes played there, to get a fifty in a final and he does it so many times for us, he should get this (PoTM.),” he said at the post-match presentation.




Published Date: November 14, 2022 8:44 AM IST



Updated Date: November 14, 2022 8:44 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
After Firing 50% Workforce, Musk-Led Twitter Lays Off 4,400 Contractual Workers
Next article
F1: Unhappy Sergio Perez says teammate Max Verstappen showed ‘who he really is’
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav Only Two Indians in Team of The Tournament in T20 World Cup 2022

admin
By admin
0
72


T20 World Cup 2022 ‘Team of The Tournament’: Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are the only two Indians who have found a spot in the XI, while Hardik Pandya has been picked as the 12th man.

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli records, Virat Kohli runs, Virat Kohli updates, Suryakumar Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav news, Suryakumar Yadav age, Suryakumar Yadav updates, Suryakumar Yadav records, Suryakumar Yadav ipl, Suryakumar Yadav runs, T20 World Cup 2022, Best XI T20 World Cup 2022, T20 WC 2022, Cricket News
Team of the Tournament revealed for Men’s T20 World Cup 2022
@ Twitter

Melbourne: So yes, the T20 World Cup 2022 is over and England is the champions after beating Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket ground on Sunday. Following the month-long madness, where we got to witness some stunning performances – the International Cricket Council has revealed its ‘Team of the Tournament’. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are the only two Indians who have found a spot in the XI, while Hardik Pandya has been picked as the 12th man. England has four players who have made the coveted team. Pakistan also has two players on the list.

Here is the Team of the Tournament: Alex Hales, Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Philips, Sikander Raza, Shadab Khan, Sam Curran, Anrich Nortje, Mark Wood, Shaheen Afridi

12th man: Hardik Pandya

Thanks to his good show with the bat and the ball, Zimbabwe’s Sikander Raza also found a spot in the ‘team of the tournament’. With 219 runs at a strike rate of 147.97, Raza finished as Zimbabwe’s highest run-scorer in the tournament. He also picked up 10 wickets while operating at a mean economy rate of 6.50.

England’s Sam Curran was the player of the match in the summit clash and was also the player of the tournament. “I don’t think I should be getting this, I think the way Ben Stokes played there, to get a fifty in a final and he does it so many times for us, he should get this (PoTM.),” he said at the post-match presentation.




Published Date: November 14, 2022 8:44 AM IST



Updated Date: November 14, 2022 8:44 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
After Firing 50% Workforce, Musk-Led Twitter Lays Off 4,400 Contractual Workers
Next article
F1: Unhappy Sergio Perez says teammate Max Verstappen showed ‘who he really is’
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677