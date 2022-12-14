Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Virat Kohli Sweats it Out in Nets Against Left-Arm Spinner Saurabh Kumar After Early Dismissal During Ind-Ban 1st Test

Ind vs Ban: What was heartwarming to see was Kohli toiling hard in the nets against left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar – who is yet to make his debut.

Chattogram: After the loss in the ODI series, the Indian team would have been looking to get their Test campaign off to a good start and better their chances of reaching the World Test Championship final. But again, India did not get off to a good start as they lost their openers – KL Rahul and Shubman Gill – early. But what hurt the side more was when star batter Virat Kohli was dismissed.

All Kohli could muster was a solitary run and was leg before wicket of the fourth ball. Taijul Islam pitched one on the leg and that turned sharply to beat the bat, Kohli. The former India captain took the DRS after having a word with Cheteshwar Pujara. The replays showed that the ball was hitting the stumps and Kohli had to make the long walk back.

But what was heartwarming to see was Kohli toiling hard in the nets against left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar – who is yet to make his debut.

Here is a picture of that where Kohli is having a net during the tea break on the opening day of the first Test:

After Rishabh Pant departed for a quickfire fifty in the post-lunch session, Pujara forged another unfinished 62-run stand-off 146 balls with Shreyas Iyer (41 not out) to continue India’s recovery from the early blows.

At the break, Pujara and Iyer were at the crease.

With the surface more suited to spin, both teams went in with two pacers and three spinners.

Brief Scores: India 278/6 in 90 overs (Shreyas Iyer 82*, Cheteshwar Pujara 90; Taijul Islam 3/84, Mehedy Hasan 2/71) against Bangladesh




Published Date: December 14, 2022 10:02 PM IST



Updated Date: December 14, 2022 10:03 PM IST





