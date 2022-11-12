Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma; Indian Cricketers Who May NOT Play T20 World Cup 2024

Team India, T20 World Cup 2022: While that is about to take place, we will try to list out players who may not play in the next T20 World Cup that takes place a couple of years later.

BCCI calls Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli for a meeting to review India’s performance at the T20 World CUP: Follow LIVE UPDATES

Mumbai: Changes are bound to happen after the humiliating 10-wicket loss versus England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final at the Adelaide Oval. As per a report on InsideSport, BCCI has called for a meeting where the inputs would be taken from players about what went so drastically wrong. While that is about to take place, we will try to list out players who may not play in the next T20 World Cup that takes place a couple of years later.

Virat Kohli: He may have regained form and been the silver lining for India in Australia this season, but he is 30+. He may want to focus on Tests in the upcoming days as that is the format he prefers most. We may have seen the last of Kohli at the T20 WC stage.

Rohit Sharma: The Indian captain did not come up with the goods in Australia and faced heavy criticism on social space. Reports also suggest that he may be asked to step aside as captain. Rohit is 35 and he is extremely unlikely to feature in the next T20 World Cup.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: For starters, he is 30+ – then with a few other promising Indian bowlers coming up the ranks and the return of Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely Bhuvneshwar would feature in the next T20 WC.

Ravi Ashwin: The veteran cricketer may not turn up for the next T20 WC. He is a little on the older side and has to make way for the younger crop coming through.

Hardik Pandya is leading the team in the three-match T20I series in New Zealand next week. He is likely to be groomed as the next India captain in the shortest format.



